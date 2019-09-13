Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lifted Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake In Ares Cap (ARCC) Was Has Boosted

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.16. About 751,655 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 179.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 2.00M shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,427 shares to 550,654 shares, valued at $89.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,861 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,647 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 1,757 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 1,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com reported 53,905 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 4.30M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bamco New York invested in 0.3% or 500,244 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 4,000 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 63,562 shares. 3,861 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 5.46M were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Tobam invested 1.43% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 97,960 shares. 153,700 were reported by Product Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability reported 60,000 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares to 187 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 72,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport And Llc has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Round Table Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 13,769 shares. Next Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,483 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr owns 55,430 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 10,630 shares. 19,261 are owned by Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 615,591 are held by Baltimore. Confluence Mngmt Limited reported 4.99M shares. Paw Cap accumulated 40,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,209 shares. Bbr Partners Lc invested in 0.38% or 134,010 shares. Jnba Advsr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Weybosset & Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 24,971 shares. Prtn Grp Incorporated Ag stated it has 1.26 million shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial reported 239,868 shares.