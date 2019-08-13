Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.13 Million; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Boosted by $337.17 Million Its Position

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37M, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 266,231 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 89,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 158,679 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom: High Growth, Intense Competition, Extreme Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dexcom: An Interested Bet On CGM Dominance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom +4.1% as prelim Q4 revenue beats consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DexCom Shares Slumped 14.5% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 406,729 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 58,880 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.19% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 11,673 shares. Eqis Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nicholas Inv Limited Partnership owns 29,197 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Advisory Research accumulated 0.01% or 4,588 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc holds 2,750 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,447 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 291,156 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 57,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia bid down 5% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Things To Know Before Investing In Bitcoin – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $415.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 11,600 shares. Allen Holdg Inc reported 100,000 shares stake. M&T Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 69,612 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 22,204 shares. 74 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 12,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 88,793 shares. 173,430 were accumulated by Cs Mckee L P. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd owns 2,385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 343,039 shares. Shell Asset Management has 7,614 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Co reported 77,873 shares. Thornburg Inv reported 293,814 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,835 shares.