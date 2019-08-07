Dexcom (DXCM) Holding Held by Oppenheimer & Company Inc; Walleye Trading Has Decreased Holding in Sm Energy Co (Put) (SM) as Valuation Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 53.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 12,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 35,660 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 23,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.3. About 73,988 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (Put) (SM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 59,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 122,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 485,734 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Ottoson Javan D bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 5,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $893,400 activity. Murphy Patrick Michael had sold 400 shares worth $57,104.

