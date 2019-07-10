Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Cut Position by $917,847 as Market Valuation Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Sunbelt Securities Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $150.89. About 886,247 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $271.43. About 939,561 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.82 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,041 shares to 27,221 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,152 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.83 million activity. 3,114 shares were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert, worth $466,303. KAHN BARBARA had sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51 million on Monday, January 14. SAYER KEVIN R also sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 22,125 shares to 42,125 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.