Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $12.46 Million; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Valinor Management Lowered Its Stake by $36.09 Million

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 572,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.19 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06M shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 162.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 104,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 169,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.14M, up from 64,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $171.61. About 446,296 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

