Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Holding by $353,882; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 83.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 601 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 56,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,987 shares to 13,987 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $3.89 million activity. Another trade for 3,114 shares valued at $466,303 was made by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23. Murphy Patrick Michael also sold $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 8. $1.51 million worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by KAHN BARBARA.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.