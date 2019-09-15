Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lifted Its Holding by $333,909; Warren Averett Asset Management Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 600,450 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 9,782 shares to 516,157 shares, valued at $57.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares to 264,719 shares, valued at $49.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,639 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).