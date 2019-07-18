Dexcom (DXCM) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $19.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Makaira Partners Has Cut Carmax (KMX) Position as Shares Rose

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17M, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 2,438 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 281,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65M, down from 449,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $147.68. About 3,734 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Pacelli Steven Robert had sold 3,114 shares worth $466,303 on Wednesday, January 23. SAYER KEVIN R sold 6,000 shares worth $893,400.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 33,049 shares. Principal Financial has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 65,732 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 7,297 were reported by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,304 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 90,578 shares. Tobam holds 1.16% or 192,194 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 296,100 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 282,539 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 33 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 170,788 shares. Thornburg Investment reported 0.09% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 62,050 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 454,124 shares to 7.29 million shares, valued at $653.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

