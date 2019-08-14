Dexcom Com (DXCM) Market Value Rose While Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered Stake by $1.15 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Has Cut Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com (DXCM) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 9,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 11,012 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 20,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $157.3. About 606,228 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.65 million shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares to 102,740 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) by 116,000 shares to 227,786 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc Com.

