Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Shareholder Pura Vida Investments Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Holding as Shares Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 7.64 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM HAS PARTNERED WITH CHINESE COS. FOR YRS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 72,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.29. About 327,562 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,000 shares to 5,564 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invest Of America Inc has 1.83% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 200,775 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 592,650 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 26,271 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd holds 33,150 shares. Parsec Fincl owns 11,490 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 5,412 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,072 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Management Professionals stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 24,810 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 645 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 70,757 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Com reported 13,158 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 25,876 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R also sold $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 186,965 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 82,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).