Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Shareholder Financial Architects Trimmed Stake by $420,000 as Stock Rose; As American Elec Pwr (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Raised Its Holding

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.55. About 71,753 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 499,212 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 19,735 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $115.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,364 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Natl Bank has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Broadfin Capital Llc has 67,500 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 1,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Tudor Et Al accumulated 17,005 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 11,012 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 127,585 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 140,627 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 122,492 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial has 1.04 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma reported 14,041 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 72,940 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.02% or 540,465 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 113 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 0.15% or 11,673 shares in its portfolio.