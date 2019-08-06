Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Cut Position; Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $9.32 Million as Stock Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.21. About 949,302 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 265,268 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.30 million, down from 329,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 391,950 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49,144 shares to 50,144 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 304,009 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $61.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 676,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 18.98 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

