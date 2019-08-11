Devon Energy New (DVN) Valuation Declined While Paragon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Visa (V) Holder Wills Financial Group Increased Holding

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.37M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 7.07M shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares to 123,019 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,784 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,804 were reported by Blume Cap Management Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 7,127 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.04% or 5.52 million shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 229,436 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Speece Thorson Cap Group holds 244,875 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp reported 3,000 shares. South State owns 9,895 shares. Foundation Resources Management Inc holds 62,034 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Or owns 29,494 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Limited Co holds 0% or 5,099 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 465,396 shares. Montana-based Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 0.51% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Atria Invests Llc reported 0.01% stake. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,715 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Advisory Inc holds 7.10M shares. Virginia-based Rdl Fin has invested 3.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kentucky-based Town Country Bancorp Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 506,030 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0.28% or 18,948 shares in its portfolio. Marshfield Associate stated it has 586,430 shares. The Kentucky-based Field Main Bancorp has invested 3.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 21,099 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 2,125 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 818,345 shares. The California-based Park Presidio Cap Lc has invested 6.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.