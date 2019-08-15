Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake Has Upped by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Upped Its Position

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 3.54 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.73% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 6.80M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 692 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp invested in 2.37M shares. Sei Invests accumulated 156,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,875 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 36,085 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1,790 shares. 132,937 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd holds 0.41% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 200,107 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 12,986 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Utah Retirement reported 88,186 shares stake. 26,500 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co. Fernwood Management Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 13,408 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 138,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,572 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

