Devon Energy New (DVN) Shares Declined While Jane Street Group Upped Its Position; Kraton Perform (KRA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.68 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 140.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 81,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 140,282 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 58,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.77M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 149,695 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA)

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) by 26,045 shares to 401,858 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Dynavax Technologies, The Trade Desk, Genesco, Kraton, Broadridge Financial Solutions, and Manitex International â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Cornerstone Advisors holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 3.53 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 320,311 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Ironwood Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.6% or 24,774 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 402,512 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 96,978 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 257,462 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weber Alan W accumulated 512,000 shares or 6.07% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 107,341 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 213,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,985 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hanson Mcclain reported 546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Associated Banc reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% or 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 34,774 shares. 505,450 were reported by Sir Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Da Davidson And owns 15,230 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus accumulated 0.03% or 92,583 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Arbiter Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,784 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sumitomo Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 44,865 shares. Lincluden Management Ltd holds 0.2% or 112,241 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 117,600 shares. Assetmark holds 3,075 shares.