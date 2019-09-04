Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $556,884; As Pcm (PCMI) Stock Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.49 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 17,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 122,724 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 104,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 4.12 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 41,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 200,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 159,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security, a West Virginia-based fund reported 610 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 491 shares. Estabrook Cap owns 1,242 shares. Selway Asset holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 22,625 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated reported 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Incorporated Or has 0.3% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 13,955 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 701,286 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 31,393 shares. Carlson Capital LP stated it has 0.2% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nordea Mgmt stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fiera invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 383,737 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 379,181 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,432 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).