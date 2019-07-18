Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Lowered Holding by $330,088 as Market Valuation Rose; Sg Americas Securities Has Upped Its Position in Clean Harbors Com (CLH) as Stock Rose

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 17,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.45 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc Com (CLH) by 1040.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 66,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,930 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 6,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 335,417 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.58M are held by Victory Capital Management Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 81,441 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 13,971 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 78,963 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,678 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 435 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 2,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.48% or 122,804 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cove Street Capital Lc holds 14,883 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 299,649 shares. Columbus Circle owns 364,735 shares. Fil accumulated 14,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc Com by 75,604 shares to 45,051 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp Com Par $0.01 (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,062 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 173,453 shares to 518,445 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 28,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 539,675 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cypress Mgmt Llc (Wy) has 0.06% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1,500 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 91 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.37M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has 807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,608 shares. Matrix Asset stated it has 176,669 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.07M shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 11,209 shares. Corecommodity Ltd has 0.77% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 42,830 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Company has 284,479 shares for 6.68% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).