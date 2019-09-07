Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder Bokf Cut Position by $479,043; Sivik Global Healthcare Lifted Position in Gw Phrma Plc (GWPH) by $4.20 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 15,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 41,743 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 57,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.32M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Gw Phrma Plc (GWPH) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Gw Phrma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 442,735 shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated holds 39,958 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. Stifel accumulated 126,320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci Invests owns 47,143 shares. 9,048 were reported by Conning. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Reilly Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 2.28 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 23,100 shares. Bb&T Secs holds 0.01% or 37,625 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stonebridge Capital Management Inc accumulated 48,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 6,973 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12,247 shares to 90,958 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 38,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $71.87 million for 30.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG).