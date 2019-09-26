Devon Energy New (DVN) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Raised Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $4.92 Million as Share Value Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 416.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 68,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 2.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 137.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 79,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 136,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 57,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 919,915 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 35,402 shares to 21,785 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 155,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 6,125 shares to 5,753 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Dow Jones Us Medical Devices Index (IHI) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,506 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).