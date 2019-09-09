Devon Energy New (DVN) Share Price Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased by $2.85 Million Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 3.71M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $252.08. About 766,075 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $72.31M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Devon Energy Is Looking Better After Latest Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DVN – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden invested in 114,551 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 1.07M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 4,800 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Moreover, Whittier Trust Communication has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 42,600 shares. Moreover, Sun Life has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Security Tru owns 610 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 0.41% stake. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 26,500 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 47,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 307,331 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 91 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.