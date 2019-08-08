Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding Maintained by Poplar Forest Capital Llc; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 377,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.26. About 890,053 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79 million, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.91. About 136,857 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Stock Overshooting On U.S./Canada Divide – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q2 Earning: Will it Disappoint? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 are held by Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 251,052 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 0.01% or 42,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.43M shares. American Bancorp owns 265 shares. Argyle reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 36,641 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 61,016 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.48M shares. Greylin Inv Mangement has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Holt Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtnrs LP accumulated 21,375 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 255,125 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council owns 1.19M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $58.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 278,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America invested 7.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Df Dent And Com Inc invested in 623,953 shares. 1,310 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 378,856 were reported by Strs Ohio. Congress Asset Ma invested in 61,908 shares. 2.17M were reported by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Synovus has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Altfest L J And has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Gru has invested 0.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% or 422 shares in its portfolio. 22,787 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 18,487 shares stake. Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 12,988 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt.