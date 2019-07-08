Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Holding; Dine Brands Global (DIN) Stock Value Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 21,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 36,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 76,771 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands 1Q Profit Rises 9.5%; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,576 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 316,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 2.18M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 10 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 11,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd reported 212,589 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). 8,653 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,631 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 6,738 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,702 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% or 15,166 shares in its portfolio. 849 are owned by Captrust Finance Advisors. 10,931 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). State Street has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 3,980 shares. Symphony Asset Lc owns 0.15% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 6,602 shares.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will IHOP’s New Burger Promo Be as Successful as IHOb? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dine Brands Global +2% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) CEO Steve Joyce on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) CEO Stephen Joyce on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2018.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 49,710 shares to 264,260 shares, valued at $43.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97M for 13.47 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual EPS reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.