Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.85 Million; Springbok Capital Management Has Upped Position in Nvidia (Put) (NVDA) as Market Valuation Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NVDA) by 308.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 15,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.79 million shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt owns 150,000 shares. Lpl Lc has 75,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B owns 15,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amer Gru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 218,154 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 40 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Llc holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd has 90,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 10,707 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm reported 13,955 shares. 11.74M are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 106,032 shares. Fiera reported 39,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Incorporated invested in 107,464 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALL) by 15,100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,882 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

