Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $5.18 Million as Valuation Declined; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Boosted Position by $29.00 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 674,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.77M, up from 966,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 184,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 60,093 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 245,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 6.50 million shares to 21.50 million shares, valued at $36.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 1.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,423 shares, and cut its stake in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 0.65% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 14,850 shares. 207 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 9,770 shares. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 19,982 shares. Inv House Limited holds 0.04% or 8,035 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Oh holds 0.92% or 32,107 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 22.28M were reported by Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Fjarde Ap owns 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 71,074 shares. Long Pond Lp has invested 14.88% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 9,190 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Vident Advisory Llc invested in 9,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.