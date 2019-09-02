Devon Energy New Com (DVN) Share Price Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Increased Its Holding; As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Valuation Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Raised by $20.21 Million Its Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (DVN) by 67.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 19,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 28,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 573,811 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.40M shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $175.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 132,039 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mesirow Financial Invest invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mai Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 11,816 shares. Ajo LP has 420,251 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP stated it has 443,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 384 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 10,048 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Piedmont Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 125,671 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation has 72,268 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.42% or 79,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 73,000 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,775 shares to 26,665 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.2% or 35,100 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 31,393 shares. Hl Lc reported 7,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 34,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Bluemountain Cap Ltd holds 240,710 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower holds 27,985 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Payden & Rygel reported 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.73% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 39,846 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 19,111 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 423,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 35,304 shares.