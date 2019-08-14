Devon Energy New (Call) (DVN) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Increased Its Stake; Dean Investment Associates Has Raised Mts Systems (MTSC) Stake by $1.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (DVN) by 207.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 2.59 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 44.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 33,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 109,141 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 75,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 27,987 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 48C; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 14,911 shares to 36,518 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 167,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,985 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.64M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 41,743 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 3,000 shares. First Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 121,812 shares. Hl Financial Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Security has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 507,129 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 17,230 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny accumulated 176,669 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 238,200 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 66,095 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 0.19% or 50,695 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 2,473 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 33,439 shares. Tributary Capital Lc holds 447,405 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 511 shares stake. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.63% or 160,128 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 27,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,662 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 196 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.03% or 5,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 35 shares.