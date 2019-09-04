Devon Energy (DVN) to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019; Shorts at Cel-sci (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Lowered By 10.52%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:DVN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Devon Energy Corp’s current price of $22.09 translates into 0.41% yield. Devon Energy Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 6.61 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018

Cel-sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) had a decrease of 10.52% in short interest. CVM’s SI was 4.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.52% from 4.63 million shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 4 days are for Cel-sci Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s short sellers to cover CVM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About shares traded. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) has risen 710.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 710.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CVM News: 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 02/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 30/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Announces Reminder of Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – CEL-SCI 2Q Loss/Shr 31c; 22/05/2018 – CEL-SCI Presenting at LD Micro Invitational Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 DJ CEL-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVM)

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Company Believes Its Stock Is a Screaming Buy (and Itâ€™s Not Alone) – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Believes It’s Heading in the Right Direction – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Investments holds 96,627 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old Point And Serv N A stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Arizona State Retirement owns 84,161 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 23,939 shares. Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 140,158 shares stake. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hartford Inv Mngmt Com reported 48,595 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com has 17,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 229,436 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 80,645 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 1.10M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 400 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy Corp has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 62.97% above currents $22.09 stock price. Devon Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. It has a 2.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.