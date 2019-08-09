Devon Energy (DVN) to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019; Ralph Lauren (RL) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 160 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 165 reduced and sold equity positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 49.38 million shares, down from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 133 Increased: 88 New Position: 72.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:DVN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Devon Energy Corp’s current price of $24.44 translates into 0.37% yield. Devon Energy Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 9.33M shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. It has a 2.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 647,773 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 137,778 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.54% invested in the company for 165,000 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares.

The stock increased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Ex-Ralph Lauren manager gets 20 days for embezzlement; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.