Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; Salzhauer Michael Cut Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $1.59 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 45.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 216,518 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 247,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 5.77 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.23 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

