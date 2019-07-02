Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Held by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp; Moody’s (MCO) Valuation Rose While Veritas Investment Management Llp Cut Holding by $328,515

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $200.26. About 513,152 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Halyard Health’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Commercial Bank of Qatar’s Deteriorating Asset Quality, Weak Profitability; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Navient’s Ba3 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Lake County, Il’s Go Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Baa3 To Growthpoint’s Notes; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ Cfr To B1 From Ba3 For Proposed Refinancing; Rates New Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 And Unsec Notes B3; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Chubb Debt And Us And Bermuda Insurance Financial Strength Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive From Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Guitar Center’s Caa1 Corporate Family, Caa1 Senior Secured Note and Caa3 Senior Unsecured Note Ratings

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,093 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, up from 61,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 8.62M shares traded or 38.55% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Etf (IBB) by 6,850 shares to 59,244 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,713 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Freestone Holdg Lc has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 39,035 shares. Ally Fin has 0.27% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 39,075 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 85,268 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Oakbrook Invs Llc has 40,325 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 306,199 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 58,199 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Valley Natl Advisers reported 180 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23,199 shares to 464,667 shares, valued at $71.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82M for 25.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

