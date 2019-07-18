Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Held by Oslo Asset Management Asa; Cannell Capital Trimmed Position in Veracyte (VCYT) by $10.72 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 3.35M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 428,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 186,181 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. 8,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares with value of $145,364 were sold by Anderson Bonnie H.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 119,957 shares to 626,975 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 400,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).