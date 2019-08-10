Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Held by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Holding Raised by Trigran Investments Inc

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 25,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 118,990 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 93,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85 million shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 70,628 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.37 million activity.

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXPLAINER-Argentina heads to the polls. What’s up for grabs? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gladstone Land Acquires Land and Facilities in South Florida – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross pledges support for Venezuela reconstruction – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gladstone Land Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Farm Payrolls In-Line at 164K, More Q2 Earnings: XOM, CVX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 5,346 shares. 64,105 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 22,843 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated stated it has 68,307 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0% or 850 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Dimensional Fund LP owns 959,742 shares. holds 0% or 6,405 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,103 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Jpmorgan Chase has 3,074 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 203 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 19,500 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,960 shares to 34,580 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,621 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc Com (NASDAQ:PLAB).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Salem Capital Management holds 1.84% or 107,464 shares. Carlson Cap Lp, Texas-based fund reported 356,700 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Incorporated Or accumulated 0.3% or 29,494 shares. Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Jennison Associate Limited reported 254,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71,080 shares. Monetta Fincl Services Incorporated invested 0.34% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 2,569 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 207 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter invested 0.47% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Inc Inc Limited has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Moors & Cabot reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cullen Frost Bankers has 15,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.