Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Held by Blume Capital Management Inc; As Bok Financial (BOKF) Market Value Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised by $95.01 Million Its Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bok Financial (BOKF) by 284.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 1,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.45M, up from 410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 164,273 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 13/03/2018 – BOK CHIEF SAYS A SUCCESSFUL SUMMIT OF N.KOREA, U.S. WILL HELP STABILIZE FINANCIAL MARKETS, IMPROVE CONSUMER SENTIMENT; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: NOVEMBER RATE DECISION HAD EFFECT IN REINING IN H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 12.01 million shares traded or 97.61% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 11,521 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com holds 9,930 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 117,563 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Element Cap Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 158,400 shares. Kanawha Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,075 shares. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Argent Trust holds 0.03% or 9,260 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc holds 6,890 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Calamos Advsr Limited Com holds 23,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 383,737 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 70 shares to 16,936 shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) by 2,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,065 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Citigroup has 5,660 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 493 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 42,654 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 2,879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 23,972 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 10,715 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Street Corp invested in 1.02 million shares. American Century Companies holds 0.01% or 134,604 shares. Jupiter Asset Management reported 52,229 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 52,300 shares.