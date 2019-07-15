Devon Energy (DVN) Shareholder Sasco Capital Trimmed Holding by $8.90 Million; Lauder (Estee) Cos (EL) Share Value Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Upped Stake by $8.20 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (EL) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 49,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,260 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.75 million, up from 214,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.96. About 272,815 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 286,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 2.29M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of stock or 46,233 shares. Demsey John also sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,306 shares to 228,049 shares, valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,950 shares, and cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

