Devon Energy (DVN) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Lifted Holding by $7.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Its Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) as Stock Price Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc analyzed 10,500 shares as the company's stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 50,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.44 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE OF $440.2 MILLION, OPERATING INCOME OF $54.2 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $103.5 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Definitive Sales Agreement; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of "Window-Shop" Period; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Acquire Operating Assets of Seven Casinos in Six States; 16/04/2018 – Icahn's Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC'S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub;

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.87 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,285 shares to 194,272 shares, valued at $16.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 7,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ERI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.05% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 250,162 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 17,400 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). American Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 170,596 shares. Highline Mngmt LP owns 1.62 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 13,830 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 128,562 shares. Group One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,367 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 6,444 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Van Eck Associate reported 7,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 12,537 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0% or 12,357 shares.

