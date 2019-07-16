Devon Energy (DVN) Shareholder Blume Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $395,250; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 5.63 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 1.42M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $774.45M for 10.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) by 193,530 shares to 956,032 shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

