Devon Energy (DVN) Reaches $25.68 After 3.00% Down Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.87% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 1.60M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-EndThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $10.66 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $24.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DVN worth $319.92M less.

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. See Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) latest ratings:

16/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral New Target: $11 Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.31% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Factory Mutual stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 13,784 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Schwartz Counsel reported 18,000 shares. Invesco accumulated 27.37 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 22,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% or 308,713 shares. Cannell Peter B And Comm accumulated 15,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.07% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 507,129 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $161.95 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 20 report. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, February 21 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target. Credit Suisse maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $36 target. Guggenheim maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Thursday, February 21. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.66 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cenovus Energy (CVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.32 billion. The Company’s Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 716,703 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY