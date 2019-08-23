Devon Energy (DVN) Reaches $22.83 After 5.00% Down Move; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

Among 11 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $165.36’s average target is 25.82% above currents $131.43 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $137 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. See Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Downgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $206.0000 New Target: $208.0000 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $163 Initiate

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $184 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $135 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.71M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20cThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $9.09 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $21.69 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DVN worth $454.60 million less.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (NASDAQ:JAZZ) 34% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Cavion, Adds Movement Disorder Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 63,141 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 27,853 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 101,142 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 201,300 shares. 447,429 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 28,569 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 1,047 shares. First Personal Ser holds 0% or 92 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 3,300 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 3,179 were accumulated by American Intll Group. Bogle Inv Management L P De reported 108,009 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. 10,640 are owned by M&T Bancshares Corp. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,125 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has invested 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.49M shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 111,039 shares. Axa reported 390,572 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability invested in 123 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 63,643 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 10,707 shares in its portfolio. 1.76 million are owned by Barclays Pcl. 36,641 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Davidson Inv Advisors, a Montana-based fund reported 154,680 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hgk Asset invested in 182,432 shares or 1.73% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 57.69% above currents $22.83 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Friday, March 1 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Devon Energy raises full-year production view, cuts full-year capex – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.