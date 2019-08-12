Devon Energy (DVN) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Position by $353,400 as Stock Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted by $566,164 Its Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 73,093 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 61,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 7.07 million shares traded or 11.99% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Co stated it has 2.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,241 are held by Amg National Commercial Bank. 17,976 were accumulated by Fcg Advsr Ltd Llc. Pggm has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.76M shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd stated it has 525,219 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 18.70 million were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Panagora Asset stated it has 1.86M shares. Westfield Cap Management LP owns 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 135,635 shares. Sanders Llc holds 3.12% or 10.76 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 274,906 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc owns 314,819 shares. Sit Associate invested in 1.27% or 680,975 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 98,453 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,638 shares to 330,213 shares, valued at $34.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 4,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,238 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).