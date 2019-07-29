Devon Energy (DVN) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 46 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 32 decreased and sold their equity positions in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.82 million shares, up from 5.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oppenheimer Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. DVN’s profit would be $161.92 million giving it 16.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Devon Energy Corporation’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.82 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $381.45 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 11.12 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.

The stock increased 3.68% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 92,771 shares traded or 59.68% up from the average. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) has declined 9.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 57,137 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.1% invested in the company for 36,285 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 19,607 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DVN in report on Monday, May 20 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $38 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. M Partners maintained the shares of DVN in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $36 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 539,675 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Valley Advisers owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 180 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.34% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 8,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Community State Bank Na owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 100 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 26,500 shares. 85,268 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.79% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sun Life reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 92,773 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 27,949 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 300 shares. 147,723 were accumulated by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.