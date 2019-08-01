Devon Energy (DVN) Analysts See $0.39 EPS; Interdigital (IDCC) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 14.71% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. DVN’s profit would be $161.92M giving it 17.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Devon Energy Corporation’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 5.85 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way

Interdigital Inc (IDCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 82 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 109 reduced and sold stock positions in Interdigital Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 23.02 million shares, down from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Interdigital Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 79 Increased: 58 New Position: 24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.39 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Among 7 analysts covering Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Devon Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Societe Generale maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Devon Energy Corporation shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% or 31,393 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 10,150 shares stake. Assetmark accumulated 1,785 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Grace White Ny has invested 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 92,773 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.34% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Washington Trust State Bank has 695 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,910 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 97,933 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 36,650 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 466 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,986 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Company owns 15,942 shares.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a 72.47 P/E ratio. The firm develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN.

Permit Capital Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. for 112,130 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 88,452 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.01% invested in the company for 18,160 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has invested 1.11% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 41,837 shares.

