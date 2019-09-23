Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.07 N/A 1.16 23.28 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.32 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Devon Energy Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Talos Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Talos Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation’s average target price is $32.5, while its potential upside is 25.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Devon Energy Corporation and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 99.8% respectively. 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Talos Energy Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Talos Energy Inc.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.