Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Both Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.12 N/A 0.95 32.56 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.03 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Devon Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy Corporation is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Marathon Oil Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Devon Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 42.27% for Devon Energy Corporation with consensus target price of $37.29. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation’s consensus target price is $20.13, while its potential upside is 46.29%. The data provided earlier shows that Marathon Oil Corporation appears more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Devon Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 85.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Marathon Oil Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Devon Energy Corporation.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.