Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 0.99 N/A 1.16 23.28 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.74 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Devon Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy Corporation’s current beta is 2.26 and it happens to be 126.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Devon Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Devon Energy Corporation is $37.29, with potential upside of 55.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 53.3%. About 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has -20.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 12 of the 11 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.