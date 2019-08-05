Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.04 N/A 1.16 23.28 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.01 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. VAALCO Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Devon Energy Corporation has a 2.26 beta, while its volatility is 126.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, VAALCO Energy Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Corporation and VAALCO Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 53.33% and an $37.29 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares and 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.