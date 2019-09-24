Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.07 N/A 1.16 23.28 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.47 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.26 shows that Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500. New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation. Its rival New Concept Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.9 and 21.9 respectively. New Concept Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 25.82% and an $32.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has weaker performance than New Concept Energy Inc.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.