Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Comparing side by side

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.25 N/A 0.95 32.56 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.83 N/A 0.14 30.21

Demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Mexco Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is presently more expensive than Mexco Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy Corporation is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.22 beta. Mexco Energy Corporation’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Mexco Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Devon Energy Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Devon Energy Corporation is $36.88, with potential upside of 28.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Mexco Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 5%. Insiders held 0.5% of Devon Energy Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation was less bullish than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.