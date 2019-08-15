Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Devon Energy Corporation has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Devon Energy Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.50% 13.50% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Devon Energy Corporation and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation N/A 29 23.28 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Devon Energy Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Devon Energy Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

Devon Energy Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, suggesting a potential upside of 70.98%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.29%. Devon Energy Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Devon Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Devon Energy Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Devon Energy Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Devon Energy Corporation has a beta of 2.26 and its 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation’s peers beat Devon Energy Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.