Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

Both Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 29 1.20 N/A 0.95 32.56 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.44 N/A 0.60 18.38

In table 1 we can see Devon Energy Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Devon Energy Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Devon Energy Corporation. Its rival Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a consensus price target of $36.75, and a 30.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Devon Energy Corporation and Berry Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 7.64% respectively. Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.