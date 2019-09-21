Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) Comparing side by side

Both Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.08 N/A 1.16 23.28 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 260 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 demonstrates Devon Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Devon Energy Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.26 beta indicates that Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

The average target price of Devon Energy Corporation is $35.5, with potential upside of 35.96%. On the other hand, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s potential downside is -3.46% and its average target price is $70.25. The results provided earlier shows that Devon Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 87.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation was less bullish than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.